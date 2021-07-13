Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.00. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

