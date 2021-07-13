QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

