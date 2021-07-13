Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 69,584 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 69,584 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,822 shares of company stock worth $30,520,836 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.