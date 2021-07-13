Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 11,163 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,163 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,345,000 after acquiring an additional 333,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 18.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,941,000 after acquiring an additional 275,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $393.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.38. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.32 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.69.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,485 shares of company stock worth $49,797,550. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

