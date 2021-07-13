Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PII shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

