Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

