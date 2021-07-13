Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 38,335 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 258.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,335 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

