Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 28,126 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,702,000 after buying an additional 28,527,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $165,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after buying an additional 4,736,383 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,065,000 after buying an additional 2,653,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

