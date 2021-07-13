Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 10.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.48.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $193.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

