QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QNTQY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.