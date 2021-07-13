QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.11.

QGEN opened at $48.79 on Friday. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in QIAGEN by 38.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after buying an additional 4,556,336 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at $208,212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in QIAGEN by 73.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

