QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $483.80 million-$483.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.99 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$ EPS.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of QIAGEN to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.11.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.