Qbao (QBT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $381,749.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $519,012.07 and $381,749.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 143.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

