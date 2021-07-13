QASH Tops One Day Volume of $201,990.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. QASH has a total market cap of $24.34 million and $201,990.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QASH has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.00870758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005344 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

