Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of CG stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.56. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 136,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

