Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $939.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,307 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

