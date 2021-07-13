Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Increased by Analyst

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AssetMark Financial in a research note issued on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

AMK opened at $25.73 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -85.76 and a beta of 1.14.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 222,421 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

