Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $65.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.78. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

