Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KHC. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

