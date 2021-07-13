Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for PROG in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PRG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

NYSE PRG opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. PROG has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,073,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

