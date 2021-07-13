Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Reduced by Analyst

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ FY2021 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $461.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.