Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Wintrust Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.18. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,375,000 after acquiring an additional 515,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $18,670,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

