Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.37.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $158.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aptiv by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

