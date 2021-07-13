Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Golden Entertainment, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

GDEN stock opened at $47.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943,200 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $3,497,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $2,955,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 70,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

