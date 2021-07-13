Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

FITB opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.34. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $217,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,019,000 after buying an additional 1,822,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after buying an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after buying an additional 1,045,121 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

