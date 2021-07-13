Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $90.47 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,650 shares of company stock worth $3,255,904. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

