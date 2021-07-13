Putnam Investments LLC Sells 130,163 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,163 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Ball worth $105,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.13. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

