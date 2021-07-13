Putnam Investments LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,889 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Medtronic worth $188,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.40. 14,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,883. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $91.04 and a one year high of $132.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.