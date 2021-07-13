Putnam Investments LLC Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $84,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Ecolab by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 27,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $1,845,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.06. 2,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,614. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

