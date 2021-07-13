Putnam Investments LLC Has $71.87 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Intuit worth $71,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.99 and a 52 week high of $508.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $454.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.