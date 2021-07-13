Putnam Investments LLC Has $157.36 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,330,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,706 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $157,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,444 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $123.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,223. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $641.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

