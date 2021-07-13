Putnam Investments LLC Has $125.27 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of TransDigm Group worth $125,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $649.39. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,048. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $408.53 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 242.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $640.20.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

