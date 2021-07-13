Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 46,043 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 208.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

CHCT stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.