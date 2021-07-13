Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 3,475 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $20,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

