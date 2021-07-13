Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.84 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

