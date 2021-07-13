Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in FOX by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

FOX stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

