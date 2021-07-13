Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,774 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Primerica worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.71.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $147.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.67. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

