Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,198 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Ashland Global worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $393,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Ashland Global by 362.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 190,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 149,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ashland Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ashland Global by 8.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 586,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

ASH opened at $88.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.68.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

