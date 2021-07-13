Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.08.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $127.41 on Monday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

