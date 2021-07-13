Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,066 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of IAA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,631,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,980,000 after purchasing an additional 136,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,865 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,380,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,770,000 after buying an additional 227,687 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA stock opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.72.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

