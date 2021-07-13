Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

