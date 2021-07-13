Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWX opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

