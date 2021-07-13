Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.44. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.46.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

