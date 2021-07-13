Profund Advisors LLC Buys 4,208 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a $5.42 target price on Nokia and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

