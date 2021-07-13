Profund Advisors LLC Buys 3,351 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in KBR by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. upped their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

KBR stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.