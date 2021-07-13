Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 2,219 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,022,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,938,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 345,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,484,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

