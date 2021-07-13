Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Receives $18.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Professional in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of PFHD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.05. Professional has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,800 shares of Professional stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $88,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFHD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Professional by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Professional by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Professional by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Professional during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Professional by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

