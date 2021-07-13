Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 65 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $1,579,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $242.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $224.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.85. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $181.93 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $1,149,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,927 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,019.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,789 shares of company stock worth $90,432,710 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

