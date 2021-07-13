Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

