Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 693.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $178,679,000 after purchasing an additional 784,597 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SEA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,739 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $275.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $101.70 and a twelve month high of $297.75. The company has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.84 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.58.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

